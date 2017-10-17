Grandparents 'suicidal' without grandkids

Video

About one million grandparents have lost contact with their grandchildren, the BBC has learned.

Grandparents in England have no automatic legal right to see their grandchildren, and can be denied contact, most often because of divorce, illness or a family row.

A woman from Leicester has spoken of her legal fight after being sent a letter telling her she could no longer see her grandchild.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, won partial contact with the grandchild.

Jane Jackson, who founded the Bristol Grandparents Support Group, said she had known grandparents who were suicidal after losing contact with their grandchildren.

