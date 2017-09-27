Video

A body builder whose speech is affected by a neurological condition says his goal is to renew his wedding vows.

James Sutliff, from Leicestershire, awoke one morning in 2008 feeling unwell and his condition became steadily worse and was eventually diagnosed with Dystonia in 2012.

He was unable to make a speech at his wedding but after turning to Facebook to raise awareness of the condition, says his confidence has improved.

Along with his wife Samantha, James is now targeting a renewal ceremony to show his progress.