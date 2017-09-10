The medics who helped save 'Mr Leicester City' Alan Birchenall

Video

Leicester City club ambassador Alan Birchenall has been reunited with the paramedics who helped to save his life after he collapsed at an awards ceremony.

"The Birch" suffered a cardiac arrest when making a presentation for the Club of the Year award at the Leicester Mercury Sports Awards in January this year.

Mr Birchenall "was dead" for seven minutes, but the use of a defibrillator helped to revive him.

The ex-midfielder - who made 163 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 12 goals - helped raise money in 2015 for defibrillators to be used at 20 Leicestershire schools.

