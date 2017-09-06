Watch: 'Dust devil' sends hay flying through Leicestershire field

Video

A farmer said it was "a real spectacle" when his neat rows of hay, which were ready for bailing, started flying in the air.

James Ludlam, farmer at Cattows Farm, in Heather, Leicestershire, said the whirlwind travelled the length of the field last Wednesday afternoon.

"I have seen them on a smaller scale, but I have never seen anything take it that high in the sky. It is the biggest one I have seen in at least 20 years," he added.

BBC weather expert Emma Boorman said it was not a tornado, as there would be cloud to the ground. However, she said this looked like a form of "dust devil" but with hay.