Meera Dalal suicide: Mother's grief over 'abused' daughter's suicide

A mother has spoken of the "intense grief" of losing her daughter - following an inquest which heard she killed herself after being abused by her ex-boyfriend.

Meera Dalal died aged 25 at her home in Leicestershire on 15 February 2016.

Daksha Dalal said she will "never, ever get over" her daughter's death.

Meera's ex-boyfriend has never been prosecuted and his solicitors declined to comment to the BBC.