Meera Dalal suicide: Mother's grief over 'abused' daughter's suicide
A mother has spoken of the "intense grief" of losing her daughter - following an inquest which heard she killed herself after being abused by her ex-boyfriend.
Meera Dalal died aged 25 at her home in Leicestershire on 15 February 2016.
Daksha Dalal said she will "never, ever get over" her daughter's death.
Meera's ex-boyfriend has never been prosecuted and his solicitors declined to comment to the BBC.
18 Aug 2017
Leicester