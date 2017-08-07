Video
Watch: Could Dutch safety technique save lives?
The family of a cyclist who died after being "car-doored" is calling for the Dutch Reach technique, which forces drivers and passengers to check behind them before leaving the car, to be taught in schools.
This video shows how a driver would typically open a car and then the Dutch Reach.
Cyclist Sam Boulton was killed when he was knocked into the path of a moving van after being hit by an open taxi door.
