Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua urges teenagers to steer clear of knife crime

Video

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has urged young people in Leicester to steer clear of knife crime.

Anthony said in Leicestershire Police's #LivesNotKnives campaign video that he wanted "people to make the right choices".

"Knives are taking lives... Stay focussed and live life to the fullest. Be wise. Look after yourself," he said.

Anthony made a choice to pursue sport over a life of crime. The force said the video would be shown in schools.