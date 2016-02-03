'Appalling' cyclist hit-and-run captured on CCTV

Video

A woman was knocked off her bike and left injured in the middle of a road in an "appalling" hit and run.

The cyclist said her "lucky rucksack" cushioned her head as she fell, and she has now come out of hospital.

Rama Varambhia, who was woken up by the woman screaming, said: "It's appalling that they didn't stop to check she was OK."

Leicestershire Police are trying to trace the driver involved in the crash, which happened in Upperton Road in Leicester at 4:16 BST on Wednesday.