"My mum" and "one of Ant and Dec" were among suggestions for the best choice as the UK's next prime minister, according to schoolchildren in Leicestershire.

The seven to 12-year-olds at Scalford C of E in Melton Mowbray were mostly aware that our current PM is Theresa May.

However, many were not sure what a general election was, with suggestions including "a type of computer".