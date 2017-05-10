Drayton Manor: Ride death girl was 'sweet-natured'

Video

An 11-year-old girl who died after falling from a water ride was a "sweet-natured" girl who was "loved by everyone", her school's head teacher has said.

Evha Jannath fell out of a circular boat on the Splash Canyon attraction during a school trip to Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire on Tuesday.

Erfana Bora, the head of Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Evha's family at this most difficult time".