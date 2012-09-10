Leicester to mark contribution made by Ugandan Asians

Video

Leicester is to mark the contribution made by Asians who settled in the city after they were forced to leave Uganda.

This week marks the 40th anniversary since about 30,000 Ugandan Asians settled in the UK after Idi Amin gave them 90 days to leave their homeland.

In 1972, Leicester City Council took out an advert in the Uganda Argus advising the Asian community not to come to Leicester.

An act described by the city's current mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, as "foolish and crude".