Kia Gott: Quadruple amputee girl is welcomed home
A one-year-old girl who had her limbs amputated after contracting meningitis C has been allowed home for the first time since being admitted to hospital.
Kia Gott, from Bradford, has been in hospital since September.
Medics previously described Kia's condition as "one of the worst cases of meningitis" ever seen.
31 May 2018
