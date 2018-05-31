Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Head in the clouds: Daily life of a crane driver
Have you ever wondered what it is like to work as a crane driver?
Ivan Nattrass, from Durham, is working on the construction of Leeds City College's Quarry Hill campus.
Are the clichés about loneliness and a head for heights accurate? And what do you do when you need the toilet?
Video journalist: Tom Airey
31 May 2018
