A day in the life of a crane driver
Have you ever wondered what it is like to work as a crane driver?

Ivan Nattrass, from Durham, is working on the construction of Leeds City College's Quarry Hill campus.

Are the clichés about loneliness and a head for heights accurate? And what do you do when you need the toilet?

Video journalist: Tom Airey

  • 31 May 2018