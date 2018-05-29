Media player
Tommy Robinson arrested outside Leeds Crown Court
Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson has been jailed for 13-months for potentially prejudicing a court case.
Robinson, who appeared in the dock under real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested in Leeds on Friday. A ban had prevented media from reporting on the sentencing at Leeds Crown Court.
The 35-year-old was broadcasting on social media outside the city's crown court when he was arrested.
29 May 2018
