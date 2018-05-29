Inside Leeds fentanyal factory
Inside Leeds gang's Fentanyl factory

The National Crime Agency filmed inside the factory used to produce and supply Fentanyl via a site on the dark web.

Inside the industrial unit in Peel Street, Morley, Leeds, investigators found Fentanyl, equipment for mixing and blending the drug, and 677g of pure carfentanyl, a more powerful variant.

Protective masks and gloves, which the men wore to protect themselves while mixing and packaging the drugs, were also recovered.

