Work on temporary Emley Moor transmitter
A helicopter is being used to build a temporary TV transmitter in Yorkshire.

It will be built next to the 1,084ft (330m) Emley Moor tower in West Yorkshire as part of a five-year upgrade plan.

The new structure will be 1,040ft (317m) and used to transmit TV signals while work is carried out on the existing transmitter

Built in 1971, the Emley Moor mast is the tallest free-standing structure in the UK.

  • 14 May 2018