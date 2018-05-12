Huge C-17 plane touches down in Leeds

Video

A huge cargo plane has touched down at Leeds Bradford Airport, marking the start of a week-long military exercise.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, which arrived on Friday night, is one of the largest planes ever to have landed at the site.

The Canadian crew will attend a service in Sutton-on-the-Forest, North Yorkshire, remembering airmen who died during World War Two.

RAF and US Air Force aircraft will also take part in the training week.