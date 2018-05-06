Video
Near miss for Tour de Yorkshire volunteer
A support vehicle crashed through a traffic island and narrowly missed a volunteer during the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race.
It happened on the fourth day of the event as cyclists headed towards the finish line in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Volunteer Phillip Sullivan said he was shaken but unhurt after leaping out of the way, and wanted to make sure the driver of the car was OK.
Race organisers have been contacted for comment.
