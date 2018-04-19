Truck theft ends in dramatic bike crash
Video

Batley truck theft ends in dramatic motorbike crash

An man who picked up a bike used by a thief involved in a truck theft in West Yorkshire was stopped in dramatic fashion while attempting to escape.

A motorbike rider dumped a bike on Bradford Road, Batley, on Tuesday and stole a flatbed truck from a nearby yard.

Another man turned up and attempted to flee with the bike, but was struck by a car and arrested.

