Man's bid for European para-karate title
A man who has cerebral palsy is hoping to claim victory when he represents England in the Para-karate European Championships.

Ethan Simpson, 21, who trains at Halifax Sport Karate, is already two-time British champion in the sport.

  • 13 Apr 2018