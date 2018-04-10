'Paedophile hunter' evidence on the rise

Media player
Police increase use of evidence from "paedophile hunter" groups
Evidence from so-called paedophile hunter groups was used to charge suspects at least 150 times last year, a BBC investigation has found.
A Freedom of Information request, sent to every police force in England and Wales, showed a sevenfold increase in the use of such evidence between 2015 and 2017.
Despite this, the National Police Chiefs Council says the groups' tactics present "significant risks".
