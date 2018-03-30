Double amputee makes GB Taekwondo squad
Video

Double amputee Maisie Catt, 8, makes GB Taekwondo squad

A double leg amputee schoolgirl has made a national GB Taekwondo academy squad.

Maisie Catt, 8, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, lost both her legs after contracting meningitis when she was a baby.

