Double amputee makes GB Taekwondo squad

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Double amputee Maisie Catt, 8, makes GB Taekwondo squad
A double leg amputee schoolgirl has made a national GB Taekwondo academy squad.
Maisie Catt, 8, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, lost both her legs after contracting meningitis when she was a baby.
-
30 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-43596607/double-amputee-maisie-catt-8-makes-gb-taekwondo-squadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window