Sparks fly as CCTV post illegally removed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newly-installed CCTV pillar tumbles into Bradford street
A man was seen cutting down a lamppost holding a recently-installed CCTV camera in Bradford, causing it to crash down into the street.
West Yorkshire Police were called at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday to Broadstone Way, Holme Wood.
Mobile phone footage shows the man using an angle grinder as people looked on and traffic passed by.
Police said a 19-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
-
29 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-43581424/newly-installed-cctv-pillar-tumbles-into-bradford-streetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window