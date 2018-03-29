Sparks fly as CCTV post illegally removed

Video

A man was seen cutting down a lamppost holding a recently-installed CCTV camera in Bradford, causing it to crash down into the street.

West Yorkshire Police were called at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday to Broadstone Way, Holme Wood.

Mobile phone footage shows the man using an angle grinder as people looked on and traffic passed by.

Police said a 19-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.