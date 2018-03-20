Police officer filmed using phone behind wheel
A police officer is under investigation after he was filmed using a mobile phone at traffic lights.

The video footage shows the officer in a marked van at a set of lights in Bradford city centre.

It was filmed by Rizwan and Abdul Desai who said the officer's actions were "disgraceful".

