Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
West Yorkshire Police officer filmed on mobile at traffic lights
A police officer is under investigation after he was filmed using a mobile phone at traffic lights.
The video footage shows the officer in a marked van at a set of lights in Bradford city centre.
It was filmed by Rizwan and Abdul Desai who said the officer's actions were "disgraceful".
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-43475319/west-yorkshire-police-officer-filmed-on-mobile-at-traffic-lightsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window