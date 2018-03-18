Media player
UK Snow: Carer, 70, in freezing five-mile walk home in Bradford
A 70-year-old carer was forced to walk the five miles home from work after roads became impassable in Bradford.
Pam Chapman worked extra hours caring for three men with learning difficulties before failing to find a taxi back to Queensbury, so tackled the snow drifts on foot in freezing temperatures.
18 Mar 2018
