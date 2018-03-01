Yorkshire snow still means shorts

Video
Yorkshiremen in shorts despite snowfall
Despite inches of snow some men in Yorkshire are still baring their legs in the icy climes.
Earlier this week Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan performed an impression of a Yorkshireman, including a reference to wearing shorts in the snow.
It's not clear whether the presenter's impression prompted the display or whether, as Yorkshiremen would no doubt insist, they would be wearing them anyway.
-
01 Mar 2018
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire