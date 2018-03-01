Yorkshire snow still means shorts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yorkshiremen in shorts despite snowfall

Despite inches of snow some men in Yorkshire are still baring their legs in the icy climes.

Earlier this week Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan performed an impression of a Yorkshireman, including a reference to wearing shorts in the snow.

It's not clear whether the presenter's impression prompted the display or whether, as Yorkshiremen would no doubt insist, they would be wearing them anyway.