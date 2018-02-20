Snowboarder shares Big Air view

Media player
Jamie Nicholls shares his Olympic Big Air view
Jamie Nicholls, from Halifax, has shared the view he has during practice for the Big Air in Pyeongchang.
He will compete in the men's Big Air qualifications on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old, who is the older cousin of snowboarder Katie Ormerod, shared the footage on his YouTube channel.
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
