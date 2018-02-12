Man, 79, passes driving test
Man, 79, passes driving test to help ill wife

When Keith Limbert's wife Anne fell ill and could no longer drive, he decided he would learn.

At the age of 79 and after 40 lessons and three tests, Mr Limbert has just passed.

The Leeds couple are now looking forward to easier trips to hospital appointments and to having days out together.