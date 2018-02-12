Bicentenary of fatal mill fire marked

Video

A special service has taken place to mark the bicentenary of a cotton mill blaze which killed 17 children.

The cotton spinners, as young as eight years old, were at work when the building at Colne Bridge caught fire.

At Kirkheaton Parish Church, candles were lit and wreaths laid to remember those killed.

