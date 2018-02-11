Media player
Home wanted for 'bald' parrot Sonny
A shop is looking for a new home for a parrot which became so ill it plucked its feathers out.
Sonny the parrot, which is being cared for at Reptilia in Ossett, West Yorkshire, has been left with feathers on just his head and wings.
11 Feb 2018
Leeds & West Yorkshire
