Leeds death crash sentence 'too lenient' say victim's family
The family of one of five people killed when a stolen car collided with a tree in Leeds have said the four-and-a-half year sentence given to the teenage driver of the car is "too lenient".
Darnell Harte, 15, died alongside brothers Ellis, 12, and Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, and Anthony Armour and Robbie Meerun, both 24, in the crash on 25 November.
The 15-year-old driver of the car they were travelling in was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.
26 Jan 2018
