Fifteen-year-old's sentence for killing five in Leeds crash 'too lenient'
The family of one of five people killed when a stolen car collided with a tree in Leeds have said the four-and-a-half year sentence given to the teenage driver of the car is "too lenient".

Darnell Harte, 15, died alongside brothers Ellis, 12, and Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, and Anthony Armour and Robbie Meerun, both 24, in the crash on 25 November.

The 15-year-old driver of the car they were travelling in was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.