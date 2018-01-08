Video
Yorkshire's newly formed international football team holds first trial
Trials for Yorkshire's newly formed international football team have taken place for the first time.
Hopefuls turned out at Hemsworth Miners Welfare FC, each vying for a place in the squad.
Nicknamed the Vikings, the side will play its inaugural game against Ellan Vannin - the Isle of Man International Team - on 28 January.
The Yorkshire International Football Association was founded in July and on Saturday its membership of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations was approved.
