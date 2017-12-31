Video

A designer clothing shop has been targeted by thieves in a ram-raid in Leeds city centre.

Attackers reversed a vehicle through the window of the Flannels store on Vicar Lane at about 20:15 GMT on Saturday.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a Mazda used by the thieves have since been recovered by police and are now being examined by forensic officers.

Anyone who saw the raid is being asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.