CCTV of nightclub shooting released

Video

CCTV footage showing three men attacking a man outside a Leeds nightclub with a gun, machete and knife has been released by police.

Shaquille Liddie, 24, Kemar Ricketts, 28, and Seion Allen, 33, all of no fixed abode, were jailed on Monday after targeting a 42-year-old man outside the Nite Trax club, on Chapeltown Road, on 29 August 2016.

The victim was stabbed and shot in the chest from just a few feet away and had to undergo surgery as people were celebrating the Leeds West Indian Carnival weekend.

Liddie admitted attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and was jailed for 14 years. Ricketts and Allen were both found guilty of attempted murder and each sentenced to 19 years in prison.