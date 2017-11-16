Video

A coroner has called for the closure of gaps on a major road after a woman was killed when a van drifted through one and crashed into her car.

Sonia Rose, 83, died on the A19 near Northallerton last September after a van veered from the opposite lane of the dual carriageway into her path.

Speaking at her inquest, coroner Michael Oakley said drivers using the gaps were risking lives.

Mrs Rose's family is also campaigning to make the road safer.