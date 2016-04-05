Male voice choir remembers fatal crash

Video

Nine members of Bolsterstone Male Voice Choir died as their coach crashed due to brake failure at Holmfirth in 1947.

Now their modern counterparts are to remember the event this weekend.

The South Yorkshire choir was on the way to a competition when the crash occurred.

Another 20 people were injured after the bus careered down a hill into the West Yorkshire town.

The choir still sings and is due to hold a memorial concert in Holmfirth - including singing a song which was to be sung at the performance in 1947.