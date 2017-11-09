Man jailed for house-blaze manslaughter

Video

A burglar who killed a father and daughter in a fire he started in an attempt to cover his tracks has been jailed for 20 years.

Daniel Jones, 29, set a house in Stanley, Wakefield, alight in October 2016 in a bid to destroy CCTV evidence of a nearby break-in.

Andrew Broadhead, 42, and his daughter Kiera, eight, died in the fire.

He was seen on CCTV buying fuel at a petrol station and later using it to cause the blaze on Ash Crescent.

At Leeds Crown Court, Jones, of Knottingley, was cleared by a jury of murder but convicted of manslaughter.