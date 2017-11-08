'Hundreds' of LGBT Asians seeking marriages of convenience
Hundreds of LGBT people from South Asian communities in Britain are going online to find gay partners of the opposite sex for sham marriages, the BBC has learned.
"Khalid" - who is gay - was married to a lesbian for eight years before the pressures of living a double life took their toll and they divorced.
He said: "I wanted my family to have the wedding that they wanted, to make them happy, to make them proud."
