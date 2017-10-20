Video

A teenage singer left traumatised after she was caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing earlier this year has performed on stage for the first time since the attack.

Earlier this week, Carys Crow, from Otley, took to the stage at the Wardrobe in Leeds - supporting 60s soul legend PP Arnold.

Talking about the attack, the 17-year-old said she felt unable to sing or enjoy music for a long time afterwards.

Twenty-two people were killed in the attack when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb after an Ariana Grande show on 22 May.