Video
West Yorkshire Police chief describes cancer battle
West Yorkshire's most senior police officer has spoken publicly about discovering she had breast cancer.
Chief Constable Dee Collins had surgery and "gruelling" radiotherapy after finding a lump in her left breast in 2009.
She told the BBC that getting medically checked straight away meant she was "fortunate enough to be here today".
Ms Collins said she wanted to share her story to encourage others to check for lumps.
-
09 Oct 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire