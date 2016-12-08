Video
The Leeds warehouse where it is already Christmas
Take a look behind the scenes of the Leeds warehouse where the Christmas lights are being prepared.
Staff at the city council's depot in Seacroft work all year round to maintain the festive displays which light up the streets from November.
The team provides 38 miles (61 km) of lights for the whole city and illuminates 88 Christmas trees.
The council also makes lights for other authorities, including Sunderland and Wakefield.
