A healthcare practice is treating hard-to-reach people using an old motorhome as a surgery.

Bevan Healthcare, in Bradford city centre, was formed about 14 years ago to help patients who do not often have access to GPs.

The van is used to take care on the road to treat drug addicts, sex workers, refugees and homeless patients.

