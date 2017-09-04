Arena attack survivors Kim and Phil Dick speak on terror

Video

A couple who survived the terror attack at Manchester Arena have spoken of the impact it had on them.

The attack in May killed 22 people and injured more than a 100.

Kim and Phil Dick, from Bradford, say they believe the security services need more powers to stop potential terrorists.

