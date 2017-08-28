Leeds West Indian Carnival 50th anniversary parade

Video

Spectacular costumes shimmered in the summer sun as Leeds West Indian Carnival celebrated its 50th year.

More than 100,000 people took to the streets to enjoy the sights and sounds of the carnival parade.

Led by the king and queen, the parade snaked around roads near its Potternewton Park base.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "It's a huge tribute to the strength of the community, we want to demonstrate to the world what we can achieve coming together."