James 'Ginger' Lacey: Blue plaque unveiled at Aldi store

Video

One of the heroes of the Battle of Britain has been honoured with a blue plaque in his West Yorkshire hometown of Wetherby.

One of "The Few", James 'Ginger' Lacey downed at least 28 enemy planes during World War Two and was a rare example of someone who served in the RAF on both the first and final day of the war. He died in 1989.

The plaque was installed at the site of his birthplace, which is now home to an Aldi supermarket.