Leeds army surplus store home to early British robot

Video

What is thought to be one of Britain's first robots now lives in an army surplus store in Leeds.

Tinker the Robot was built in the 1960s by Dennis Weston and was used to carry out daily tasks like cleaning, vacuuming and washing the car via remote control.

After Dennis' death, his friend Barry Johnson was given Tinker and promised never to sell it.

Mr Johnson, who runs Johnsons of Leeds, Stourton, said: "He was an inventor, he used to invent everything. He could sit in his control room and send it walking up and down the street."