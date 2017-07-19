Bare-knuckle boxing: Fighter prepares for bout of his life

Video

The BBC has followed a West Yorkshire boxer as he prepared for a fight billed as the "biggest bare-knuckle boxing event in modern history".

Scott 'Pretty Boy' Midgley, from the Buttershaw Estate in Bradford, is part of a group that see themselves as pioneers of the modern era of the sport.

Thousands of people paid around £30 a ticket to watch the fight at the Coventry Skydome, which was sanctioned by the police and attended by medical staff.

Bare-knuckle boxing is legal, as long as strict rules are followed.