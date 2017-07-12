Girl gifted 'bionic' hand from Huddersfield 3D printing club

Video

A 10-year-old girl has been given a "bionic" prosthetic hand after a West Yorkshire university club offered to create one for free.

Kelsie, from Mold in North Wales, was born without fingers on her right hand and was presented with the design at a party put on by the University of Huddersfield's 3D Printing Society.

The group won Society of the Year at the 2017 National Union of Students awards for their efforts.