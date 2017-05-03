Video

The sheep, nicknamed Dolly by her rescuers, got stuck between rocks on moorland north of Todmorden.

Firefighters have rescued a sheep after it became trapped in a five-metre deep crevice.

The sheep, nicknamed Dolly by her rescuers, became stuck between rocks on moorland north of Todmorden on Tuesday.

Firefighters from Cleckheaton fire station hoisted the 50kg (110lb) animal to safety after she was spotted by climbers.

Station Commander Chris Lawton said: "It was very claustrophobic between the rocks with only around 40 centimetre's width to manoeuvre so it wasn't a particularly nice place to be.

"But they worked together as a team to get Dolly out unharmed and fortunately it ended well."