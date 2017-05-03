Video

An ambitious programme of events is being organised to mark the 50th year of Leeds Carnival.

The West Indian Carnival in Leeds was launched in 1967 and takes over the city's Potternewton Park for the August bank holiday weekend.

The celebration of food, music and culture culminates in a parade on the streets of Chapeltown and Harehills.